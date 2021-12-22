GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 151.00 despite recent pullback

- GBP/JPY consolidates the heaviest daily jump in 12 days.
- Sustained break of two-month-old resistance, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.
- 100/200 DMAs, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level appears a tough nut to crack for bulls.
- Bearish have a bumpy road to return, 148.95 is the key.
GBP/JPY grinds higher past 151.00, down 0.05% intraday near 151.30 during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
The cross-currency pair jumped the most since December 06 the previous day and crossed the key resistance line from late October. The resistance break also gains support from the bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful despite the latest pullback.
That said, the 152.00 round figure may lure intraday bulls but a convergence of the 100-DMA, 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-October upside, around 142.50, will be a crucial upside hurdle to watch afterward.
In a case where GBP/JPY rises past 152.50, a 50% mean reversion level of 153.60 may act as an intermediate halt during the likely rush towards the mid-November high close to 154.80.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the resistance-turned-support near 150.95, a break of which will recall the 150.00 threshold to the chart.
However, GBP/JPY bears remain unconvinced until the quote stays beyond the three-week-old support line near 149.60. It’s worth mentioning that September’s low of 148.95 should challenge further downside, if not then a fall towards the yearly bottom of 148.45 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|151.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.81
|Daily SMA50
|153.34
|Daily SMA100
|152.43
|Daily SMA200
|152.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.42
|Previous Daily Low
|149.91
|Previous Weekly High
|152.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.77
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1300 on USD rebound, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.1300, snapping a two-day uptrend. Cautious mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand, despite weaker yields. US inflation expectations recover ahead of GDP and Consumer Confidence data. Omicron news and Biden's speech eyed as well.
GBP/USD eases from 21-DMA amid Omicron, Q3 GDP, Brexit eyed
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3250, retreating from higher levels. Fears of Brexit and rising covid cases challenge the British government’s efforts to placate bears ahead of the UK Q3 GDP readings.
Gold clings to 100-DMA ahead of US data
Gold price is flatlined so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, hovering around the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA). The bright metal lacks a clear directional bias, in absence of fresh catalysts, as attention now turns towards the US CB Consumer Confidence data for fresh impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. However, buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an appetite for an increase in the market value of MANA.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Where do Americans turn for optimism? Premium
December confidence expected to rise to 110.8 from 109.5. Michigan Consumer Sentiment in December was 70.4, little change since August. Inflation at 6.8% in November, Omicron continues to depress sentiment.