GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers lurk around 163.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/JPY picks up bids to pare intraday losses, mildly offered after three-week uptrend.
  • 50-EMA, one-month-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
  • Sluggish oscillators channel buyers on their way to refresh 2023 top.

GBP/JPY marks a consecutive fourth bounce off a one-month-old ascending trend line, as well as the 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as it consolidates the daily loss around 163.35 during the early hours of Monday’s trading in London.

It’s worth observing that the sluggish prints of the MACD signals, mostly bearish, join the steady RSI (14) line to challenge the cross-currency pair’s immediate moves.

Also acting as an immediate upside hurdle is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February’s upside, near 163.80.

Following that, 164.50 and 164.80 can act as extra filters to the north before directing the GBP/JPY bulls towards the previous monthly high, also the highest level of 2023, surrounding the 166.00 round figure.

Should the quote remains firmer past 166.00, the last December’s peak of 169.30 and the 170.00 psychological magnet might lure the GBP/JPY buyers ahead of highlighting the previous yearly top of 172.13 as the next target.

On the flip side, a clear downside break of the 163.00 support confluence could quickly fetch the GBP/JPY price towards the mid-February peak of near 162.20.

If the cross-currency pair remains weak past 162.20, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, around 161.35 and 160.30 in that order, can lure the bears.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 163.35
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 163.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 161.54
Daily SMA50 160.34
Daily SMA100 163.58
Daily SMA200 163.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 163.66
Previous Daily Low 163.1
Previous Weekly High 166.01
Previous Weekly Low 162.61
Previous Monthly High 166.01
Previous Monthly Low 156.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 163.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 163.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 163.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 162.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 163.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 164.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 164.37

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data

EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data

EUR/USD is extending gains to near 1.0660 early Monday, underpinned by renewed US Dollar weakness. Markets shrug off disappointing China's GDP growth target, as they adjust their positions ahead of a busy week. Eurozone Sentix and Retail Sales data coming up next. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets

GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP

Gold flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP

Gold price remains sidelined as bulls take a breather amid sluggish start to the key week. Mixed headlines from China, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US NFP probe XAU/USD bulls.

Gold News

Ethereum price primed for another crash as more crypto frauds surface

Ethereum price primed for another crash as more crypto frauds surface

Ethereum price shows no directional bias as it trades after a sudden selloff on March 2. As this range tightening continues, the likelihood of a continuation of this trend is likely, considering the weakness in the market. 

Read more

China steadies the path

China steadies the path

China’s National Peoples Conference has set an economic growth target for the country over the next year of 5%. China has always liked achieving whatever target was set, but in recent years this has been more difficult. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures