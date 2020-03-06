GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 50% Fibonacci

- GBP/JPY repeats the recent pattern of alternative losses with gains above 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- November low acts as the immediate key upside barrier ahead of 100-day SMA.
- September 2019 tops could please bears below the key Fibonacci support.
GBP/JPY registers mild gains of 0.15% while rising to 137.52 as the Tokyo session begins for Friday. In doing so, the pair takes another U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August-December upside.
However, a 200-day SMA level around 137.70 acts as immediate resistance ahead of November 2019 low near 139.30.
Additionally, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 139.80, 140.00 round-figure and January month bottom close to 140.80 can keep the bulls checked before directing them towards a 100-day SMA level of 141.80.
Meanwhile, bearish MACD conditions continue to favor the sellers looking for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 137.30.
In doing so, September 2019 high near 135.75, as well as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 134.77, could entertain the bears.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways to bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.53
|Today Daily Change
|-80 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58%
|Today daily open
|138.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.9
|Daily SMA50
|142.5
|Daily SMA100
|141.85
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.36
|Previous Daily Low
|137.04
|Previous Weekly High
|144.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.53
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
