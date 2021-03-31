GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking on bearish commitments in monthly resistance

- GBP/JPY is in the hands of the bulls from a longer-term perspective.
- A daily correction could be on the cards to weekly support.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bullish playbook and prospects of a deeper test of the bear's commitments in the monthly supply zone.
Monthly chart
The price, as it stands, is overextended on the upside and could be due for an immediate correction.
However, generally speaking, the market likes to respect the 38.2% Fibonacci on retracements.
For the 38.2% Fibonacci to align with the prior resistance structure, the bulls will need to take the cross deeper into the supply zone.
This gives rise to prospects of a weekly continuation to the upside.
Weekly chart
As illustrated, there was a strong rejection of the downside in the prior week's candle.
The bulls are well in control above what is now new support, old resistance.
Any daily correction would be expected to be limited to the weekly support structure which would lead to a deeper test within the monthly supply zone.
Daily chart
A daily correction could be on the cards at this juncture considering the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest bullish impulse with old resistance and weekly support.
In doing so, bullish demand would be expected to lift the price up towards fresh cycle highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
