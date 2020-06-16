GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls retreat from 100-day SMA ahead of BOJ

- GBP/JPY eases from 135.90 while flashing mild gains.
- Monthly ascending trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA offer additional resistances.
GBP/JPY steps back from a two-day top while declining to 135.47 during the initial Tokyo trading hours on Tuesday. However, the pair still prints 0.13% gains on a day while fading the upside momentum near 100-day SMA. Other than the failures to cross the key SMA, traders’ wait for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy decision also exerts downside pressure on the pair.
Read: BOJ Preview: No significant changes to monetary policy
As a result, an upward sloping trend line from May 18, at 134.90 now, could offer immediate support to the pair during its further downside. Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall, at 134.50, followed by Monday’s low near 133.50, could challenge the bears afterward.
In a case where the GBP/JPY prices decline below 133.50, a confluence of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a support line from March 18 near 132.00 will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, 136.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 137.00 holds the doors for the pair’s further rise towards a 200-day SMA level of 137.66.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s ability to cross 200-day SMA on the daily chart enables the bulls to aim for the monthly top near 139.75.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|135.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.41
|Daily SMA50
|133.61
|Daily SMA100
|135.6
|Daily SMA200
|137.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.32
|Previous Daily Low
|133.5
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.74
