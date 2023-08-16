GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls march towards fresh cycle highs above 186.00

- GBP/JPY rose to a daily high near 186.20, displaying nearly 0.70% gains.
- GBP traded strongly against most of its rivals following hot inflation figures from the UK in July.
- The extreme dovish position of the BoJ leaves the JPY vulnerable.
In Wednesday's session, the GBP/JPY advanced to new cycle highs, near 186.20, mainly driven by the GBP’s strengths. The UK revealed higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index figures from July, which boosted hawkish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) and British yields, making the Pound gain interest. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) diverges against its peers, making the JPY weaker.
Investors digest UK’s CPI and now foresee an additional 75 bps of tightening
The British Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.8% YoY in July, as expected from its previous 7.9%. In addition, the Core CPI slightly accelerated to 6.9% YoY in the same month, above the expected 6.8% from its prior 6.9%. The Bank of England (BoE) tightening expectations continue to rise as a reaction. Instead of discounting a 5.75% rate at the start of the week, investors foresee a terminal rate of 6%, meaning an additional 75 basis points (bps) to the base rate of 5.25% for this cycle. In that sense, the GBP got a boost and traded strongly against most of its rivals.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
From a technical standpoint, the GBP/JPY maintains a bullish outlook for the short term, as observed on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably positioned in the positive territory above its midline. It has a northward slope, complemented by a positive signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), showing green bars, signalling a growing bullish momentum. Also, the pair is above the 20-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: 184.00, 183.00, 182.15 (20-day SMA)
Resistance levels: 186.50, 187.00, 188.00.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|186.22
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|184.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.13
|Daily SMA50
|181.31
|Daily SMA100
|175.15
|Daily SMA200
|168.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.33
|Previous Daily Low
|184.35
|Previous Weekly High
|184.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.58
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|183.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
