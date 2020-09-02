GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep the reins beyond 141.15 key support

- GBP/JPY prints mild gains while keeping the upside since Monday, seesaws around six-month high.
- 100-hour EMA, one-week-old rising trend line restricts short-term downside amid normal RSI conditions.
- Bulls can aim for the yearly top marked in February during the further upside.
GBP/JPY remains mildly bid around 141.90 amid Wednesday’s initial trading. The pound cross stays beyond 100 and 50-hour EMAs, also a short-term support line, amid the normal RSI conditions to keep the buyers hopeful.
As a result, the bulls are targeting 142.00 as immediate upside barriers before attacking 142.30 and the recently flashed multi-week top near 142.70.
During the quote’s further upside past-142.70, 143.40/50 can entertain the buyers ahead of diverting them towards the yearly high of 144.96.
Meanwhile, a 50-hour EMA level of 141.63 becomes the nearby support to watch in case sellers sneak in, a break of which will highlight 141.15 support confluence including 100-hour EMA and an ascending trend line from August 24.
Should GBP/JPY prices slip below 141.15, sellers may wait for a clear break of 141.00 to challenge the 140.00 threshold.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.52
|Daily SMA50
|136.9
|Daily SMA100
|135.17
|Daily SMA200
|137.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.72
|Previous Daily Low
|141.34
|Previous Weekly High
|141.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.29
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7350 on record Australian GDP contraction
AUD/USD nurses losses around 0.7350 on a bigger-than-expected contraction in the Australian Q2 GDP. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, continues to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY rises back above 106.00 as dollar rebound extends
USD/JPY is back on the 106 levels, as the US dollar extends its recovery momentum into Asia, benefiting from the rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve. Upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI saved the day for the USD bulls.
Gold drops 0.35% as dollar gains ground
The dollar's oversold bounce weighs over gold on Wednesday. The yellow metal's daily chart shows the scope for a deeper price drop. The dollar index's daily chart shows a bullish reversal candlestick pattern.
NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing
NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.