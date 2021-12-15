GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye 152.50 to mitigate imbalance

- GBP/JPy bulls are taking control and eye a breakout.
- The daily and weekly market structures offer prospects for 152.20 and then 153.20
GBP/JPY is moving higher in a phase of accumulation. The bulls can target the 61.8% ratio near 152.50 to mitigate the imbalance of the prior bearish impulse ahead of weekly resistance near 153.20.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
The M-formation on the weekly chart is a reversion pattern that would be expected to pull in the bulls to the neckline located near 153.20. However, there is some work to do on the daily chart first with levels to break as follows.
GBP/JPY daily chart
From a daily perspective, support has been held and the bulls can home in on the 151.20s as per the order block eclipsed in the chart. A move towards the 61.8% golden ratio aligns particularly with the old support near 152.50. A break there opens risk to the M-formation's neckline, as illustrated in the weekly chart above.
A break of the daily support, however, opens the risk of a considerable move to the downside. 140/142.50 would be earmarked targets for the bears positioning for the downside in such a scenario, as per the following weekly chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1200 as dollar capitalizes on hawkish Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and declined toward 1.1200. The US Federal Reserve increased the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion as widely expected.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
Gold rebounds after falling to a fresh two-month low near $1,750
With the immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to double the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion, gold dropped to a two-month low of $1,753 before recovering toward $1,760. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% ahead of Powell's presser.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?