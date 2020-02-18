GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 2-month old descending trend-line resistance

- GBP/JPY regained positive traction and moved back above the 143.00 mark.
- The technical set-up support prospects for a further appreciating move.
The British pound attracted some buying interest since the early European session on Tuesday and lifted the GBP/JPY cross back above the 143.00 round-figure mark.
The cross has now reversed a major part of the previous session's negative move and has now moved back closer to a two-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have again started moving into the positive territory and support prospects for an eventual bullish breakout.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through a two-month-old descending trend-line before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Above the mentioned barrier, the cross seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the 144.00 mark before eventually darting to yearly tops, around the 144.50-60 supply zone.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|142.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.61
|Daily SMA50
|142.91
|Daily SMA100
|140.95
|Daily SMA200
|137.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.37
|Previous Daily Low
|142.86
|Previous Weekly High
|143.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.24
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
