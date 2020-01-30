GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle inside symmetrical triangle

  • GBP/JPY remains weak below 200-hour SMA.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance for bulls targeting the monthly top.
  • Gradual grind towards November bottom can’t be ruled out.

GBP/JPY aptly portrays the market’s inaction while flashing 141.90 as a quote during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair remains inside a neutral technical pattern while staying below 200-hour SMA.

Considering the pair’s sustained trading below the key SMA, sellers will look for fresh entry below the support line of the two-day-old symmetrical triangle, at 141.78 now. In doing so, the recent low near 141.48 could offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the monthly bottom surrounding 140.70.

Although the latest lower high formation indicates the bears’ inclination towards 140.00 below 140.70, multiple stops surrounding 139.30 will keep further declines limited.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the formation resistance, near 142.20, can trigger fresh recovery towards a 200-hour SMA level of 143.00.

However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January 22-28 decline, at 143.40, followed by 144.00, will keep the buyers in check afterward.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 141.9
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 141.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.91
Daily SMA50 142.64
Daily SMA100 139.85
Daily SMA200 137.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 142.35
Previous Daily Low 141.72
Previous Weekly High 144.61
Previous Weekly Low 142.72
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

