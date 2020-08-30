GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish above, bearish below

- GBP/JPY is showing signs of exhaustion on the daily time frame.
- The bears will be keen on price action below the trendline for a test and close below the current support structure.
Following a Doji candle on the daily time frame as the price heads towards a long-term dynamic resistance line, bears are setting their sights on a weekly downside target and a confluence with the weekly 21 moving average.
On the other hand, if bulls can hold above the current support structure, a subsequent rally could occur from the dynamic support line for a look at bearish commitments at the counter trendline from a weekly basis.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
While price is below the dynamic resistance line, there is scope for a break and retest of the current support structure before a follow-through to hunt down the weekly support structure.
It is essentially a matter of bullish above or bearish below with high volume node targets either side.
The point of control since the late Jan 2018 bearish channel's formation is located at 145.05, a keen target for the bulls.
Daily charts, scenario 1
Scenario 2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates Friday’s losses below 106.00 after Japanese data dump
USD/JPY retraces the heaviest downside in 12 weeks with a bounce off 105.20. Japan’s Preliminary Industrial Production surge 8.0%, Retail Sales dropped 3.3% in July. Risk-tone remains positive with S&P 500 Futures refreshing the record high above 3,515.
AUD/USD bulls keep 0.7400 on radars with eyes on China PMIs
AUD/USD seesaws around the highest since December 2018. US Dollar weakness joins upbeat equities and commodities to favor the Aussie bulls. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI may drop to the lowest in six months, second-tier Aussie data also up for release.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses
Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970. Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine. American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.
Sentiment is fickle
Sentiment is a fickle lover. It blows hot and cold quickly, though not entirely without reason. Sentiment had swung so hard against the dollar that astute observers and the leading financial press warn that its role in the world economy was in jeopardy.