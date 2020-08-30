GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish above, bearish below

GBP/JPY is showing signs of exhaustion on the daily time frame.

The bears will be keen on price action below the trendline for a test and close below the current support structure.

Following a Doji candle on the daily time frame as the price heads towards a long-term dynamic resistance line, bears are setting their sights on a weekly downside target and a confluence with the weekly 21 moving average.

On the other hand, if bulls can hold above the current support structure, a subsequent rally could occur from the dynamic support line for a look at bearish commitments at the counter trendline from a weekly basis.

Monthly chart

Weekly chart

While price is below the dynamic resistance line, there is scope for a break and retest of the current support structure before a follow-through to hunt down the weekly support structure.

It is essentially a matter of bullish above or bearish below with high volume node targets either side.

The point of control since the late Jan 2018 bearish channel's formation is located at 145.05, a keen target for the bulls.

Daily charts, scenario 1

Scenario 2