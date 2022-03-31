GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Breakout of a prolonged consolidation demands a re-test at 158.00

  • GBP/JPY is likely to pull back near 158.00 after a prolonged consolidation breakout.
  • Rising 20 and 200-period EMAs add to the upside filters.
  • The RSI (14) has settled in a 60.00-80.00 range, which signals more gains ahead.

The GBP/JPY pair has surrendered its weekly gains after facing resistance above 164.00. The selling pressure at elevated levels seems to be a corrective pullback after a winning streak of three trading weeks.

On the weekly scale, the asset has asset given a breakout of nine months of prolonged consolidation last week. The cross was auctioning in a flat channel, which signals an extreme volatility contraction. The asset has advanced higher after given a breakout of the consolidation, which placed in a range of 148.46-158.22.

The 20 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 155.43 and 147.26 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a fresh impulsive wave going forward.

Should the asset test the upper end of the flat channel near 158.00, the cross will start advancing towards the previous week’s high at 161.50, followed by monthly highs at 164.65.

On the contrary, yen bulls may dictate the price if the cross drops below the previous week’s low at 156.38, which will drag the asset towards the round level support at 154.00. Breach of the latter will send the asset towards the 50 EMA at 152.71

GBP/JPY weekly chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 160.35
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 160.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 156.3
Daily SMA50 155.76
Daily SMA100 154.55
Daily SMA200 153.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 161.38
Previous Daily Low 159.05
Previous Weekly High 161.5
Previous Weekly Low 156.38
Previous Monthly High 158.07
Previous Monthly Low 153.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 159.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 160.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 158.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 157.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 156.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 161.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 162.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 163.58

 

 

