GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Breakout of a prolonged consolidation demands a re-test at 158.00

- GBP/JPY is likely to pull back near 158.00 after a prolonged consolidation breakout.
- Rising 20 and 200-period EMAs add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has settled in a 60.00-80.00 range, which signals more gains ahead.
The GBP/JPY pair has surrendered its weekly gains after facing resistance above 164.00. The selling pressure at elevated levels seems to be a corrective pullback after a winning streak of three trading weeks.
On the weekly scale, the asset has asset given a breakout of nine months of prolonged consolidation last week. The cross was auctioning in a flat channel, which signals an extreme volatility contraction. The asset has advanced higher after given a breakout of the consolidation, which placed in a range of 148.46-158.22.
The 20 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 155.43 and 147.26 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a fresh impulsive wave going forward.
Should the asset test the upper end of the flat channel near 158.00, the cross will start advancing towards the previous week’s high at 161.50, followed by monthly highs at 164.65.
On the contrary, yen bulls may dictate the price if the cross drops below the previous week’s low at 156.38, which will drag the asset towards the round level support at 154.00. Breach of the latter will send the asset towards the 50 EMA at 152.71
GBP/JPY weekly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|160.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.3
|Daily SMA50
|155.76
|Daily SMA100
|154.55
|Daily SMA200
|153.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.38
|Previous Daily Low
|159.05
|Previous Weekly High
|161.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
