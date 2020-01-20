GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Break of ascending triangle highlights 142.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY stays below the support line of the nearly three-week-old ascending triangle.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines between December 13 and January 05 is in the spotlight.
  • An upside break of 144.52/55 could favor the bulls.

GBP/JPY trades modestly changed to 143.35 during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the pair holds its break of the short-term ascending triangle formation, which in-turn signals further declines.

In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, around 142.50 will be the key to watch as the immediate support.

Should sellers keep the reins past-142.50, 141.00 and the monthly bottom near 140.80 will offer intermediate halts to the pair’s drop towards 140.00 round-figure.

If at all prices bounce back beyond the formation support, at 143.45 now, buyers will need to justify their strength by cross 144.35/55 area including 50% Fibonacci retracement and highs marked since late-December 17.

Following the quote’s sustained run-up above 144.55, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 145.25 will return to the chart.

GBP/JPY four hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 143.31
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 143.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.78
Daily SMA50 142.2
Daily SMA100 138.89
Daily SMA200 137.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.53
Previous Daily Low 143.3
Previous Weekly High 144.53
Previous Weekly Low 142.37
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 144.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 142.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 144.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD little changed around 0.6880 on PBOC rate decision

AUD/USD little changed around 0.6880 on PBOC rate decision

AUD/USD keeps its bid tone intact around 0.6880 region after PBOC left the loan prime rate unchanged across the time horizon. The Aussie seems to benefit from the rise in oil prices amid fresh Libyan geopolitical tensions. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above 110.00 amid USD retreat, Libyan crisis

USD/JPY holds steady above 110.00 amid USD retreat, Libyan crisis

USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 110.20 region, having closed the minor bearish opening gap. The pair gapped lower by 10-pips and hit a low of 110.08 after the sentiment was spooked by the Libyan geopolitical crisis. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart. 

Oil News

Gold remains below $1562/60, ignores risk-negative news from the Middle East

Gold remains below $1562/60, ignores risk-negative news from the Middle East

Gold prices stay mostly downbeat while taking rounds to $1,557.20, following an uptick to $1,559, during the early hours of Monday’s trading. Gold fails to respond to the power play in Libya and protests in Iraq amid the broad USD strength.

Gold News

GBP/USD pressured in the open, breaks below 1.30 the figure

GBP/USD pressured in the open, breaks below 1.30 the figure

GBP/USD opened with a gap to the downside of a handful of pips, but significantly, cable broke below the 1.30 handle for the first time since January's bullish correction from 1.2954. 

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures