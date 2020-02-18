GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off resistance-turned-support, under 50-day SMA

- GBP/JPY struggles to extend the latest pullback.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support.
- Buyers will look for entry beyond the fresh monthly top.
GBP/JPY stays mostly inactive while flashing 142.85 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the pair recently took a U-turn from 10-week-old resistance-turned-support but remains below 50-day SMA.
With this, the quote is likely to revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December upside, at 142.63, before retesting the support line, currently at 142.20.
During the pair’s further downside below 142.20, which is less likely considering the current momentum, 100-day SMA level of 141.00 and lows marked during December 2019 and January 2020, around 140.80 could please the bears.
On the upside, pair’s rise past-50-day SMA level of 142.95 again pushes it to challenge the monthly top nearing 143.50.
If GBP/JPY prices manage to clear 143.50 resistance, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 143.65 can add challenges to the buyers.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|142.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.61
|Daily SMA50
|142.91
|Daily SMA100
|140.95
|Daily SMA200
|137.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.37
|Previous Daily Low
|142.86
|Previous Weekly High
|143.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.24
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index
AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.
USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off
USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.
Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction
The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.
Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears
Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.