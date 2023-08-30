GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off nearby support line but recovery remains elusive below 185.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/JPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s retreat from weekly top.
  • Three-week-old ascending support line puts a floor under the prices.
  • 50-SMA, multiple hurdles since mid-August restrict immediate upside.
  • Corrective bounce in yields adds strength to the GBP/JPY rebound but mixed sentiment prods bulls.

GBP/JPY renews intraday high to 184.60 as it reverses the previous day’s pullback from the weekly top heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair recovers from a three-week-old rising support line while tracing the Treasury bond yields.

However, sluggish oscillators and multiple technical hurdles toward the north prods the GBP/JPY bulls.

That said, the 50-SMA hurdle of around 184.85 guards immediate upside. However, major attention is on the two-week-long horizontal resistance area surrounding 185.40-50.

Following that, a run-up towards the yearly high marked earlier in the month around 186.80 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a clear break of the stated support line, close to 184.15, will seek validation from the 184.00 round figure before poking the early-month swing high of around 183.25.

Should the quote remain bearish past 183.25, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 28 to August 22 upside, near 180.30, and the 180.00 round figure, will lure the GBP/JPY sellers.

It’s worth noting that the likely cautious optimism and mixed concerns about the UK may allow the GBP/JPY to grind higher.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 184.58
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 184.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 184
Daily SMA50 182.8
Daily SMA100 177.22
Daily SMA200 169.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 185.27
Previous Daily Low 184.07
Previous Weekly High 186.77
Previous Weekly Low 183.36
Previous Monthly High 184.02
Previous Monthly Low 176.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 184.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 184.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 183.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 183.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 182.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 185.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 185.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 186.31

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data

EUR/USD reverses from the weekly top while posting the first daily loss in three around 1.0860. The Euro pair marks the trader’s positioning for the top-tier German and the US data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats on US Dollar recovery, trades near 1.2630

GBP/USD retreats on US Dollar recovery, trades near 1.2630

GBP/USD trades lower around 1.2630 on the back of a recovery in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the improvement in US Treasury yields snapping a two-day losing streak. Investors await US economic data, seeking further clues on the Fed’s policy decision.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Weak US ADP jobs data could drive XAU/USD above $1,950

Gold: Weak US ADP jobs data could drive XAU/USD above $1,950

Gold price is challenging three-week highs near $1,940 in Wednesday’s trading so far but the further upside depends on the upcoming top-tier US ADP employment data, especially after the JOLTS Job Openings data disappointed by a wide margin on Tuesday.  

Gold News

Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week

Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week

Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.

Read more

US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium

US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private

On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures