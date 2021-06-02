GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 154.80 support confluence

- GBP/JPY consolidates the heaviest losses in a month.
- Confluence of 10-day SMA, early May’s top restrict immediate downside.
- Multiple support lines from late April, early May add to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to 155.00 as bears catch a breather during Wednesday’s Asian session. The quote dropped the most since April 30 the previous day but is recently bouncing off a 10-day SMA and May 18 top convergence.
Other than the stated support confluence near 154.80, ascending trend line from May 07 and April 23, around 154.60, also offer strong support amid the upbeat Momentum line.
As a result, the cross-currency pair is ready to battle the weekly top surrounding 156.00 but any further upside can be capped by the last month’s peak near 156.10.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 154.60 could quickly drag the GBP/JPY prices back to a three-week-old horizontal area surrounding 153.50.
It’s worth noting that the pair’s run-up past 156.10 will be challenged by the year 2018 high of 156.61 whereas an extended downside below 153.50 should aim for the late April top near 152.40.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|154.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.05
|Daily SMA50
|152.22
|Daily SMA100
|149.4
|Daily SMA200
|143.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.94
|Previous Daily Low
|154.86
|Previous Weekly High
|156.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.77
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.72
