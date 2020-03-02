GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears struggle between key Fibonacci levels amid oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY remains on the back foot near the 4.5-month low.
  • Bearish MACD confronts the oversold RSI to keep the quote between 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • 200-day SMA acts as immediate support.

GBP/JPY declines to 138.20 during the Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair stays within 50 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of its October-December upside amid mixed signals from technical indicators like RSI and MACD.

That said, the pair currently declines towards a 200-day SMA level of 137.65 ahead of re-testing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 137.10.

Though, sellers will look for entry only if the pair provides a daily closing below 137.00. In doing so, September month high near 135.75 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, buyers will wait for the pair’s daily close beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 139.20 before confronting multiple resistances around 139.30/353.

Should there be a clear run-up beyond 139.35, 140.00 and early-February low near 141.00 will return to the charts.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 138.32
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 138.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.53
Daily SMA50 142.71
Daily SMA100 141.86
Daily SMA200 137.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.64
Previous Daily Low 137.53
Previous Weekly High 144.63
Previous Weekly Low 137.53
Previous Monthly High 144.96
Previous Monthly Low 137.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 132.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

