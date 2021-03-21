GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek confirmation below 151.00

- GBP/JPY extends the previous week’s trend line breakdown but 21-day SMA tests bears.
- RSI pullback from overbought conditions favor sellers, bulls need to refresh monthly top to retake controls.
GBP/JPY eases from intraday top to 150.68 while fading recovery moves, which tried to fill the gap-down at the weekly open, amid early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps Friday’s downside break of an ascending support line from February 04.
Not only the sustained break of the previous key support line but RSI pullback from the overbought area also suggests the GBP/JPY weakness.
However, a daily closing below 21-day SMA, currently around 150.30, becomes necessary for GBP/JPY bears to eye the monthly low near 148.10.
Though, any further weakness past-148.10 will find it difficult as 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 2021 upside will challenge GBP/JPY sellers around 146.60-50.
On the flip side, a corrective pullback can eye 151.00, 151.30 and the 152.00 round-figure before eyeing to refresh the multi-month top marked last week, around 152.55.
To sum-up, GBP/JPY prepares for a notable downside after the bulls tired during last week.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|151.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.18
|Daily SMA50
|146.23
|Daily SMA100
|142.62
|Daily SMA200
|139.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.87
|Previous Daily Low
|150.57
|Previous Weekly High
|152.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.57
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
