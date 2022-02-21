GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears keep reins but need validation from 200-SMA

- GBP/JPY stays pressured around the key supports after snapping three-week uptrend.
- Descending RSI line, rising wedge confirmation keep sellers hopeful.
- 100-SMA, monthly support line restricts immediate downside, bulls need to cross 157.35 to retake controls.
GBP/JPY remains depressed around 156.20, down 0.20% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session.
The cross-currency pair printed the first negative weekly closing in four weeks by the end of Friday’s North American session while confirming a one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
Also acting as a bearish catalyst is the downward sloping RSI line, not oversold.
However, a convergence of the 100-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 24, near 156.00 restricts the quote’s immediate downside.
Should the quote drop below 156.00, the 200-SMA level of 155.80 and the recent swing low around 155.30 may act as intermediate halts during the south-run towards January’s bottom of 152.90.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially challenge the stated rising wedge’s support line, around 156.50 by the press time.
However, the 157.00 round figure and the upper line of the stated bearish formation, close to 157.35, will test GBP/JPY buyers afterward.
That said, the pair’s upside past 157.35 won’t hesitate to refresh the 2022 peak, currently around 158.00.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|156.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.64
|Daily SMA50
|154.92
|Daily SMA100
|154.25
|Daily SMA200
|153.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.29
|Previous Daily Low
|156.22
|Previous Weekly High
|157.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.31
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.