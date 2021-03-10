GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye a 38.2% Fibo retracement zone

- GBP/JPY bears seeking a significant correction on the longer-term time frames.
- Bears to target a daily confluence level of the support structure.
GBP/JPY is trapped in an hourly channel, with a focus on the downside from a longer-term perspective.
The following illustrates the market structure across the time lines and arrives at a bearish conclusion.
Monthly chart
The price is in need of a correction according to four consecutive months of higher closes.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
The daily chart shows a confluence of the 21 simple moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
4-hour chart
There is support to clear first as the price is resisted at a confluence structure.
1-hour chart
The hourly conditions are choppy in a sideways channel, but again, the support needs to give following a break of the 21-SMA.
