GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye 152.80

- Bears are looking to 152.80 as bulls take them on at critical hourly resistance.
- GBP/JPY has completed a weekly 38.2% Fib retracement.
GBP/JPY is starting to look rich according to the following analysis that illustrates the market's structure on the weekly, daily and hourly charts.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
The cross has formed an M-formation on the weekly chart and the peace has reached the neckline of the reversion pattern. This also correlates with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level in the highs which could reinforce the area as resistance, potentially leading to a sell-off in the coming days.
GBP/JPY daily chart
The daily W-formation is compelling in this regard as the price moves in on resistance near 154 the figure. The neckline of the formation around some 100 pips lower guards a continuation to the downside.
GBP/JPY H1 chart
From an hourly perspective, the M-formation's neckline has a confluence with the counter-trendline for which the price is retesting. If the bears move in at this juncture, then 152.80 will be eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
