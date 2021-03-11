GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears denied their lunch again, awaiting a break of 4-hour support

- GBP/USD daily RSI divergence and extended monthly upside offer downside prospects.
- 4-hour bulls in control until a break of current support.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye a 38.2% Fibo retracement zone, the cross has instead extended higher within the monthly bull run and is showing little signs of correcting at this stage, at least according to the 4-hour chart.
Monthly & 4-hour charts
The 4-hour chart below shows that old resistance is now acting as support, so kudos is given to the bulls committing at even such an advance stage in the cycle.
That being said, reaching as high as 151.68, the price is now at a -61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily correction's range.
Combined with overbought RSI with some slight bearish divergence, there is now an even more compelling case for a significant correction.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
In targeting a downside move, the current support needs to give out to the price.
Breaking the 10-SMA, it would then be expected to act as a resistance structure when combined with prior supporting levels.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.