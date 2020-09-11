GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears catch a breather around 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY seesaws near six-week low after breaking key support lines yesterday.
  • MACD turns the most bearish in six-months, suggests further downside.
  • August 21 low adds to the immediate upside barriers.

GBP/JPY seesaws around 136.00 during the early Friday. The Pound cross broke upward sloping trend lines stretched from March and May months during its slump marked on Thursday. Even so, 100-day SMA challenged the bears’ governance.

The pair’s latest bounce may attack the 136.90-137.00 resistance confluence, including an ascending trend line from May 18 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its pair’s February-March downside. Though, further upside will be capped by an upward sloping resistance line, previous support, connecting lows of March 18 to June 29, around 137.55.

It should also be noted that the August 21 low and June month’s top, respectively around 138.25 and 139.75, will question the pair’s further rise beyond 137.55.

Alternatively, the pairs’ declines below the 100-day SMA level of 135.60 may take rest on a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 134.41.

In a case where the bears keep the reins past-134.41, 134.00 and June month’s low near 131.75 will flash on their radars.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 136.01
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 135.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.68
Daily SMA50 137.76
Daily SMA100 135.57
Daily SMA200 137.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.36
Previous Daily Low 135.58
Previous Weekly High 142.72
Previous Weekly Low 140.12
Previous Monthly High 142.04
Previous Monthly Low 137.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 132.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates the recovery below 0.7300

AUD/USD consolidates the recovery below 0.7300

AUD/USD consolidates recovery below 0.7300 after Thursday's sell-off to 0.7250 region. The US dollar eases slightly despite the mixed action on the Asian equities and escalating US-China tensions. US CPI is the key data to watch out for. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY back on the bids above 106.00 amid risk-reset

USD/JPY back on the bids above 106.00 amid risk-reset

USD/JPY jumps back on the bids above 106.00 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, reflective of the bounce in the S&P 500 futures and broad dollar retreat. Japan’s PPI matched the -0.5% YoY forecast in August. Focus shifts to the US CPI data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold under pressure around $1940 ahead of US CPI

Gold under pressure around $1940 ahead of US CPI

Gold returns to the red in Asia, extending the overnight retreat from weekly highs amid tepid risk tone and dollar retreat. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of the weekly top.

Gold News

US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again

US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again

The Federal Reserve’s new averaging approach to consumer prices has placed inflation dead last in its list of policy concerns. Retail sales have rebounded from their pandemic collapse but price pressure remains weak.

Read more

WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R

WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R

WTI is in a bearish trend, however, that is not to say there are no opportunities to long the black gold on its current decent. The following illustrates how the price is correcting a fierce downtrend, supported at the weekly structure and ...

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures