GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on hourly charts

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY retreats further from two-week tops set on Wednesday.
  • The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

The GBP/JPY cross edged lower on Thursday and retreated further from near two-week tops set in the previous session. Despite the pullback, the cross has managed to defend 200-hour SMA support.

Looking at a broader perspective, the cross seemed to have formed a bearish head & shoulders pattern on hourly charts. The neckline coincides with the above-mentioned support, around the 142.30-25 region.

Given that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, a sustained break through might now be seen as a key trigger for short-term bearish traders.

The cross might then turn vulnerable to break below the 142.00 round-figure mark and aim towards testing the recent daily closing lows support near the 141.25 – also the measured target for the bearish pattern.

On the flip side, the 142.75-80 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might negate the bearish set-up and lift the cross back towards the 143.25-35 supply zone.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.59
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 142.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.92
Daily SMA50 142.85
Daily SMA100 140.24
Daily SMA200 137.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.38
Previous Daily Low 142.23
Previous Weekly High 143.29
Previous Weekly Low 141.26
Previous Monthly High 144.61
Previous Monthly Low 140.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 141
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

