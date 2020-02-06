GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on hourly charts

- GBP/JPY retreats further from two-week tops set on Wednesday.
- The technical set-up now seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross edged lower on Thursday and retreated further from near two-week tops set in the previous session. Despite the pullback, the cross has managed to defend 200-hour SMA support.
Looking at a broader perspective, the cross seemed to have formed a bearish head & shoulders pattern on hourly charts. The neckline coincides with the above-mentioned support, around the 142.30-25 region.
Given that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, a sustained break through might now be seen as a key trigger for short-term bearish traders.
The cross might then turn vulnerable to break below the 142.00 round-figure mark and aim towards testing the recent daily closing lows support near the 141.25 – also the measured target for the bearish pattern.
On the flip side, the 142.75-80 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might negate the bearish set-up and lift the cross back towards the 143.25-35 supply zone.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|142.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.92
|Daily SMA50
|142.85
|Daily SMA100
|140.24
|Daily SMA200
|137.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.38
|Previous Daily Low
|142.23
|Previous Weekly High
|143.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.26
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
