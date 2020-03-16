GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish exhaustion around 23.6% Fibonacci

- GBP/JPY bears fail to dominate amid oversold RSI.
- 10-day SMA acts as immediate resistance, October 2019 low can offer nearby support.
- Bulls are less likely to be pleased unless flashing fresh monthly high.
GBP/JPY bounces back from five-month low to 132.15 by the press time of Tokyo open on Monday. The pair’s repeated failures to stay below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its March-August 2019 fall shows the sellers’ exhaustion amid oversold RSI conditions.
That said, the pair’s further pullback can aim for a 10-day SMA level of 134.62 whereas September 2019 top surrounding 135.75 may lure the buyers then after.
It should, however, be noted that the bulls are less likely to be convinced unless GBP/JPY prices manage to flash a fresh monthly top beyond 139.19.
Meanwhile, October 2019 low near 130.43 and 130.00 round-figure can question the pair’s further downside.
If at all bears refrain to relinquish their control below 130.00, 128.50 might offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s downside towards the year 2019 low close to 126.65.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|132.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.25
|Daily SMA50
|141.36
|Daily SMA100
|141.48
|Daily SMA200
|137.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.32
|Previous Daily Low
|131.23
|Previous Weekly High
|137.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.23
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
