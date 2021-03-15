GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish correction gains momentum, potential target at 150.65

- GBP/JPY corrects lower after posting ninth consecutive weekly gains.
- Under 151.20, a bearish acceleration seems likely.
The GBP/JPY is correcting lower after hitting on Friday at 152.23, the highest level in almost two years. Recently it broke below a short-term uptrend line, accelerating the decline and fell under the 20-simple moving average in four-hour charts.
It is testing the horizontal support at 151.20/25. A consolidation below would open the doors to more losses with a target at 150.60/70 with interim support at 150.90.
If the GBP/JPY manages to hold above 151.20, it could recover some momentum. The bearish pressure will ease if it rises back above 151.60, recovering levels above the uptrend line and the 20-SMA in four hours.
The main trend continues to be bullish. After nine consecutive weekly gains, a correction seems overdue. Still, technical indicators in the daily chart offer no clear signs.
GBP/JPY 4-hour
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|151.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.09
|Daily SMA50
|145.11
|Daily SMA100
|141.84
|Daily SMA200
|139.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.24
|Previous Daily Low
|151.23
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.56
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.32
