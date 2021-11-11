GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish bias intact, looking at 152.25

- Technical indicators in GBP/JPY still favor the downside.
- While under 153.00, the pound looks vulnerable to more losses.
The GBP/JPY failed to recover 153.75 and dropped back under key short-term moving averages, and currently, it stands under 153.00, at one-month lows, looking vulnerable.
The pound needs to quickly recover 153.00 in order to alleviate the bearish pressure. The negative tone will continue to prevail, while below 153.75. If the pound manages to rise above the mentioned level, it could have established an interim bottom. Above, the next resistance is seen around 155.00.
While below 153.00 (horizontal level, and also the 21-SMA in four hour chart) more losses seem likely. The potential target is the 152.25 zone. If the decline continues below 152.00, there is a strong support area at 151.60 that should limit the downside. A rebound from 151.50/60 seems likely, favoring a pause in GBP/JPY's slide, before another leg lower.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|152.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.71
|Daily SMA50
|153.25
|Daily SMA100
|152.66
|Daily SMA200
|152.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.74
|Previous Daily Low
|152.58
|Previous Weekly High
|156.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.81
|Previous Monthly High
|158.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Hedge against inflation
Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.
Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
BTC confirm the Fibonacci retracement with a rejection, bulls are still on track for $100K. ETH fades in the wake of $5K, but the rally's support still holds firm. XRP sees bulls dipping their toes in the water near $1.37 before attacking $1.42.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.