GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bear flag breakdown on 4H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/JPY looks south, as the 4-hour chart shows a bearish continuation pattern. 
  • The pair risks revisiting recent lows near 134.40.

GBP/JPY is currently trading at 135.26, representing a 0.32% decline on the day. 

The pair could suffer deeper losses during the day ahead as the 4-hour chart shows a bear flag breakdown. 

The pattern indicates that the minor bounce from the Oct. 30 low of 134.40 has ended and the bigger decline from the Oct. 22 high of 137359 has resumed. 

The flag breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 4-hour chart relative strength index. 

As such, a re-test of 134.40 cannot be ruled out. A move above 136.00 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.27
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 135.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.44
Daily SMA50 136.89
Daily SMA100 136.56
Daily SMA200 136.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.39
Previous Daily Low 135.37
Previous Weekly High 137.07
Previous Weekly Low 134.41
Previous Monthly High 137.86
Previous Monthly Low 134.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 134.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 132.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 136.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

