GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Ascending triangle around multi-day top keeps bears hopeful near 150.00

GBP/JPY keeps Friday’s corrective pullback from 149.36, stays near to confirmation point of the bearish move.

Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of the north-side grind.

MACD teases sellers, 100-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.

GBP/JPY picks up bids to 150.00 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote again refrains from confirming a bearish pattern on the four-hour (4H) chart near the highest since April 2018.

Given the strong RSI conditions battling the MACD signals that seem to lure bears, GBP/JPY is likely to grind inside the stated chart formation.

As a result, the bears shouldn’t be in a hurry for profits and wait for a clear break for the stated triangle’s support line, at 149.50 now. Also acting as a downside filter is the 100-bar SMA level of 148.17.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside break of 148.17, also conquering the 148.00 round-figure, may not hesitate to challenge February’s low near 144.00.

Meanwhile, 150.50 and the recently flashed multi-month high close to 150.75 can lure short-term GBP/JPY buyers.

Though, the upper line of the triangle, currently around 150.81, may challenge the bulls before directing them to cross the 151.00 threshold.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected