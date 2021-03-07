GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Ascending triangle around multi-day top keeps bears hopeful near 150.00

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY keeps Friday’s corrective pullback from 149.36, stays near to confirmation point of the bearish move.
  • Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of the north-side grind.
  • MACD teases sellers, 100-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.

GBP/JPY picks up bids to 150.00 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote again refrains from confirming a bearish pattern on the four-hour (4H) chart near the highest since April 2018.

Given the strong RSI conditions battling the MACD signals that seem to lure bears, GBP/JPY is likely to grind inside the stated chart formation.

As a result, the bears shouldn’t be in a hurry for profits and wait for a clear break for the stated triangle’s support line, at 149.50 now. Also acting as a downside filter is the 100-bar SMA level of 148.17.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside break of 148.17, also conquering the 148.00 round-figure, may not hesitate to challenge February’s low near 144.00.

Meanwhile, 150.50 and the recently flashed multi-month high close to 150.75 can lure short-term GBP/JPY buyers.

Though, the upper line of the triangle, currently around 150.81, may challenge the bulls before directing them to cross the 151.00 threshold.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 149.88
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 150.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 147.5
Daily SMA50 144.05
Daily SMA100 141.12
Daily SMA200 138.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.37
Previous Daily Low 149.36
Previous Weekly High 150.74
Previous Weekly Low 148.12
Previous Monthly High 150.45
Previous Monthly Low 142.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 148.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

