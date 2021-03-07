GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Ascending triangle around multi-day top keeps bears hopeful near 150.00

- GBP/JPY keeps Friday’s corrective pullback from 149.36, stays near to confirmation point of the bearish move.
- Normal RSI conditions suggest continuation of the north-side grind.
- MACD teases sellers, 100-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to 150.00 during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote again refrains from confirming a bearish pattern on the four-hour (4H) chart near the highest since April 2018.
Given the strong RSI conditions battling the MACD signals that seem to lure bears, GBP/JPY is likely to grind inside the stated chart formation.
As a result, the bears shouldn’t be in a hurry for profits and wait for a clear break for the stated triangle’s support line, at 149.50 now. Also acting as a downside filter is the 100-bar SMA level of 148.17.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside break of 148.17, also conquering the 148.00 round-figure, may not hesitate to challenge February’s low near 144.00.
Meanwhile, 150.50 and the recently flashed multi-month high close to 150.75 can lure short-term GBP/JPY buyers.
Though, the upper line of the triangle, currently around 150.81, may challenge the bulls before directing them to cross the 151.00 threshold.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|150.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.5
|Daily SMA50
|144.05
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|138.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.37
|Previous Daily Low
|149.36
|Previous Weekly High
|150.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.12
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.49
