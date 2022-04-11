- The GBP/JPY began the week on the right foot, up some 0.90%.
- The 10-year bond differential between the UK – and Japan would keep the GBP/JPY underpinned to the upside.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: In a strong uptrend, but a higher RSI reading suggests the pair might consolidate before relaunching an attack towards 164.00.
On Monday, the GBP/JPY reached a fresh weekly high just short of the 164.00 mark but retreated towards the 163.20 area amid a downbeat market mood that put a lid on the GBP, despite a dismal session for the Japanese yen. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the GBP/JPY upticks 0.08% and trades at 163.44 at press time.
Meanwhile, US equities finished the day with losses, and Asian stock futures followed the lead, recording losses between 0.16% and 2.49%, except for the Nikkei 225, almost flat, up 0.03%. Global bond yields rose, led by US Treasury yields. In the case of the GBP/JPY, the UK 10-year Gilt rose ten basis points, sitting at 1.846%, while the 10-year JGB remains contained by the BoJ, around the 0.25% mark.
Overnight, the GBP/JPY rallied since the beginning of the Asian session and recorded a daily high at 163.84, followed by a retracement towards the 163.40s area.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY uptrend remains. The daily moving averages (DMAs) below the exchange rate have an upslope and signal that the uptrend is solid. Nonetheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 72.32, within overbought conditions, might suggest that the GBP/JPY is about to consolidate in the near term.
IF the GBP/JPY keeps trending up, the first resistance would be 164.00, which, once cleared, would open the door for further substantial gains. The next resistance would be November 2015 swing highs around 188.80, followed by June’s 2015 cycle highs around 195.88.
On the flip side, the GBP/JPY's first support would be March 29 resistance-turned-support at 162.71, then April 11 lows at 161.66, and then the 160.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|161.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.44
|Daily SMA50
|156.74
|Daily SMA100
|155.1
|Daily SMA200
|153.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.37
|Previous Daily Low
|161.65
|Previous Weekly High
|162.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.28
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears in control as CNH weakens
AUD/USD is pressured and down by some 0.4% on Monday s the US dollar bounces back to life and CNH is pressured. CNH weakened against the dollar on investor concern over capital outflow at the same time that the benchmark yield differentials between China and the United States turned negative.
EUR/USD: Bullish accumulation under way, eyes on weekly M-formation
EUR/USD is accumulating at the bottom of the bearish cycle. The weekly chart has an M-formation printed, a reversion pattern that would be expected to see the price revert to test the neckline as resistance.
Gold sits near old resistance, $1,950, eyes break of $1,970s
The price of gold is firming within the old resistance around $1,950 with bulls pining for a rally beyond the $1,970 critical resistance for the days ahead. The US dollar held just below two-year highs against a basket of currencies on Monday.
Algorand price bears come out in full force aiming for $0.60
Algo prices fell at free-fall speed during NY trading hours. The ALGO price action is hinting at larger drops in the coming days. Algorand price is inches away from invalidating the bullish trade setup written late last week.
Top three things you need to know this week
Brace for what could be an extremely volatile week. This week is the official start of the US corporate earnings season and at the same time, there is going to be a lot of economic and inflation data as well as the headlines regarding the war in Ukraine.