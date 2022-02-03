GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Advances for the eighth straight day as GBP bull’s eye 157.00

That said, the GBP/JPT, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing below the spot prices, is upward biased. As the uptrend accelerates, the GBP/JPY would face resistance on the January 18 daily high at 156.90. A breach of the latter would expose a five-month-old downslope trendline lying in the 157.35-55 range. An upside break above would expose the October 20 cycle high at 158.21.

The GBP/JPY remained subdued in the overnight session, meandering around the central daily pivot around 155.19, ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. Once the news crossed the wired, the GBP/JPY rose 120-pips towards the January 18 daily high, though it fell short 20-pips at 156.50, to retrace later to the R3 daily pivot at 156.21 as BoE’s Chief Andrew Bailey eased the monetary policy decision tone.

The market mood is downbeat, portrayed by US equities recording losses. Meantime, in the FX complex, safe-haven peers, like the JPY and the greenback, record losses against riskier ones, led by the GBP and the antipodeans.

On Thursday, the British pound surges courtesy of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike, increasing to 0.50% their interest rates for the first time since 2008. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 156.39.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.