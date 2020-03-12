GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci, 10-day SMA check buyers

- GBP/JPY bounces off five-month low amid oversold RSI.
- Horizontal support from August 2019 can question further declines.
With the bears catching a breath amid oversold RSI conditions, GBP/JPY recovers to 131.80 amid the Asian session on Friday. Even so, the pair’s sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-December 2019 upside keeps the sellers hopeful.
As a result, a horizontal line connecting August 2019 top and October 2019 low, near 130.70, followed by 130.00 round-figure, is likely the next landmark to watch during the fresh declines.
Though, the pair’s further downside below 130.0 will make it vulnerable to revisit the late-2019 lows near 126.60.
Meanwhile, a sustained run-up beyond 134.75 level, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, may not lure the bulls as 10-day SMA close to 135.70 also stays on the table to check them.
If at all GBP/JPY prices remain strong above 135.70, 50% of Fibonacci retracement near 137.30 and the monthly high close to 139.20 can return to the charts.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.75
|Today Daily Change
|-2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.69%
|Today daily open
|134.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.37
|Daily SMA50
|141.76
|Daily SMA100
|141.63
|Daily SMA200
|137.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.8
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.44
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.54
