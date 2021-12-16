GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 21-DMA probes bulls at monthly top, BOE in focus

- GBP/JPY seesaws around two-week high, recently bouncing off intraday low.
- Descending resistance line from October, 200-DMA also challenge upside momentum.
- Steady RSI favor buyers, five-month-long support line restricts downside.
GBP/JPY pauses two-day uptrend, grinds higher past-151.00 during early European morning on Thursday.
Even as 21-DMA guards short-term GBP/JPY upside around the monthly peak, steady RSI keeps buyers hopeful of overcoming the 151.40 nearby resistance.
Also testing the GBP/JPY buyers is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of July-October upside and 200-DMA, respectively around 152.20 and 152.55.
In a case where the GBP/JPY prices rally past 152.55, 50% Fibo. near 153.40 should lure the pair bulls.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the 150.00 psychological magnet, a break of which will direct GBP/JPY sellers towards an ascending support line from July, near 149.55.
During the quote’s weakness past 149.55, the yearly bottom surrounding 148.45 will be crucial to watch.
Overall, GBP/JPY traders consolidate weekly gains ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy meeting.
Read: BOE Preview: Omicron eliminates rate hike chances, voting pattern critical to GBP/USD reaction
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|151.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.41
|Daily SMA50
|153.53
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|152.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.3
|Previous Daily Low
|150.28
|Previous Weekly High
|151.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.16
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
