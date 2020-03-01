GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci check bears amid oversold RSI

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot, seesaws around the multi-week low.
- 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci can trigger pullbacks to November 2019 low amid oversold RSI.
- A downside break can test 135.75/65 horizontal support.
GBP/JPY trades around 137.76 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-December 2019 upside while taking rounds to 200-day SMA amid oversold RSI conditions.
That said, the pair is expected to witness a pullback towards November 2019 low close to 139.35 whereas 140.00 could question the pair’s further recovery.
It should also be noted that the bears’ are less likely to be defied, even for short-term, unless the quote rises beyond the early-February low near 141.00.
On the downside, pair’s daily closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 137.27 can extend the south-run towards 135.75/65 horizontal area that includes highs marked during late-July 2019 and September 2019.
Also adding to the support is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 134.75.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|138.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.53
|Daily SMA50
|142.71
|Daily SMA100
|141.86
|Daily SMA200
|137.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.64
|Previous Daily Low
|137.53
|Previous Weekly High
|144.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.53
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
