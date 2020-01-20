GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 141.40/30 limits near-term downside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY stays above 21-day SMA for the sixth day in a row.
  • A confluence of trend lines stretched since late-November and early September offers strong downside support.
  • Higher high since late-December favors gradual recovery.

GBP/JPY registers fewer moves while trading around 143.35 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently bounced off 21-day SMA and is well above the key support confluence while portraying a higher high formation since December 19.

With this, GBP/JPY prices are likely to remain firm and flash fresh highs beyond the latest 144.53. In doing so, December 13 low surrounding 145.45/50 and that day’s high close to 148.00 will be on the bull’s radar.

Alternatively, 21-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December upside, near 142.90, can act as immediate support before the confluence of multi-month-old rising trend lines question the bears around 141.40/30.

In a case where the quote declines below 141.30 on a daily closing basis, chances of its drop to sub-140.00 area can’t be denied.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 143.32
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 143.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.78
Daily SMA50 142.2
Daily SMA100 138.89
Daily SMA200 137.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.53
Previous Daily Low 143.3
Previous Weekly High 144.53
Previous Weekly Low 142.37
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 144.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 142.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 144.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

