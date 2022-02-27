GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 100-DMA tests bears but recovery remains elusive below 155.60

- GBP/JPY begins the week with a 60-pip gap-down, picks up bids of late.
- 100-DMA restricts immediate declines but bearish MACD signals, trend line breakdown favor sellers.
- 50-DMA, 12-day-old resistance line add to the upside filters, bears can aim for 50% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/JPY fills the week-start gap to the south around 154.50, down 0.30% intraday during early Monday morning in Asia.
In doing so, the quote seesaws around the 100-DMA level while keeping the last week’s downside break of an upward sloping trend line from December 03 and the 50-DMA.
Given the bearish MACD signals joining the sustained downside break of the previous key supports, GBP/JPY prices are likely to decline further.
However, a daily closing below the 100-DMA level near 154.50 becomes necessary for the pair sellers to aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-February upside, near 153.50.
Following that, January’s bottom of 152.90 and 61.8% Fibo. near 152.50 will test the GBP/JPY bears.
Alternatively, a convergence of the 50-DMA and previous support line, around 155.50, restricts the short-term upside of the quote.
It should be noted that the GBP/JPY buyers remain unconvinced til the quote stays below a 12-day-old resistance line, around 156.60 by the press time.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|154.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.01
|Daily SMA50
|155.41
|Daily SMA100
|154.44
|Daily SMA200
|153.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.18
|Previous Daily Low
|154.16
|Previous Weekly High
|156.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.37
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
