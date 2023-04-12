GBP/JPY Price Action: A doji emerges as the GBP sees marginal gains as the Asian session begins

On the other hand, if GBP/JPY dives beneath 166.00, it would exacerbate a pullback, initially testing the 165.00 mark. Once broken, downside risk remains at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 163.88, followed by the 163.00 figure.

The GBP/JPY remained sideways once it reached a new YTD high of 166.60. The formation of a doji in the daily chart means that neither buyers/sellers remain committed to opening new long/short positions. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY bias remains intact, tilted upwards. But for a bullish continuation, GBP buyers need to crack the December 20 high at 167.01, posing a threat to test the 168.00 figure.

The GBP/JPY is extending its gains to six-consecutive days of gains as the Asian session begins. However, amid a risk-on sentiment, buyers and sellers appeared to be at equilibrium, as shown by Wednesday's price action. As the Asian session begins, the GBP/JPY trades at 166.14, increasing by a minuscule 0.02% gain.

