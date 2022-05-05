On the other hand, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further pressured by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan. This, in turn, could help limit losses for the GBP/JPY pair as traders now await the post-meeting BoE press conference.

Adding to this, the BoE warned that the UK economy will slide into recession later this year and the annual GDP is expected to shrink by 0.25%. The split MPC, along with the dovish outlook, suggests that the rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed on sterling.

As was expected, the UK central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time since December and the policy statement suggested that some degree of further tightening may still be appropriate in the coming months. That said, two MPC members decided to back away from the guidance that more hikes will be needed.

The British pound weakened across the board after the Bank of England announced its policy decision and dragged the GBP/JPY cross to a one-week low, around mid-161.00s in the last hour.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.