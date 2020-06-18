GBP/JPY plummets to 3-week lows, fast approaching 133.00 mark

- The British pound gained some intraday traction following the BoE announcement.
- The uptick was quickly sold into and has now dragged GBP/JPY to three-week lows.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some heavy pressure.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly reversed the post-BoE spike and dived to near three-week lows, below mid-133.00s in the last hour.
As was widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10% and increased the size of its quantitative easing program by £100 billion. The fact that there was no mention of negative rates in discussions provided a goodish intraday lift to the British pound.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, rather was quickly sold into. A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a fresh leg down in the equity market benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor that prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
The cross has now retreated around 300 pips from weekly tops set on Tuesday and now seems vulnerable to extend its recent sharp pullback from over three-month tops set earlier this month. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 133.00 mark, en-route the next major support near mid-132.00s, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|134.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.69
|Daily SMA50
|133.62
|Daily SMA100
|135.45
|Daily SMA200
|137.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.23
|Previous Daily Low
|134.06
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.2
