Meanwhile, pound bulls are worried over soaring energy bills as the regulator has announced an increase in the price cap of energy prices by 80%. The inflation rate in the UK economy is still trading at four-decade levels and further acceleration due to higher energy bills will dent the sentiment of the households.

Going forward, investors will focus on Japan’s Retail Sales data, which is seen on Wednesday. The annual Retail Sales are expected to display a decent upside to 1.9% against the prior release of 1.5%. This indicates an improvement in retail demand, which indicates the confidence of consumers in the economy. In times, when Western leaders are displaying weaker Retail Sales numbers, upbeat Japan’s Retail Sales data will strengthen the yen bulls.

Japan’s tight labor market strengthened the yen bulls for a short span of time, however, the downside bias remains unchanged as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is continued with its prudent monetary policy stance. BOJ’s agenda of keeping the inflation rate above 2% could not attain without soaring wages in Tokyo. Japan’s households won’t be able to make higher payouts for inflation-adjusted goods and services amid lower-valued paychecks.

The GBP/JPY pair has sensed a mild buying interest after hitting a low of 162.00 in the early European session. Earlier, the asset remained in a negative trajectory after the release of Japan’s employment data. Japan’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 2.6%. While the Jobs/Applicants ratio improved significantly to 1.29 from the expectations and the prior release of 1.27.

