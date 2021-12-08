GBP/JPY pares intraday losses, keeps the red around 150.00 mark amid COVID-19 woes

- GBP/JPY dropped sharply in reaction to reports about fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted the cross to pare losses.
- Diminishing odds for an imminent BoE rate hike support prospects for a further downfall.
The GBP/JPY cross recovered around 100 pips from the daily swing low, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and was last seen trading around the 150.00 mark, down 0.10% for the day.
The cross witnessed aggressive selling during the mid-European session and dived to the 149.35 area amid reports about the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. This comes on the back of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and dashed hopes for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the British pound.
Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment got a strong boost after Pfizer said that the third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant in lab tests. This was evident from a sharp intraday rally in the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and assisted the GBP/JPY cross to attract some buying at lower levels.
The attempted recovery, however, ran out of steam near the 150.35 region, warranting some caution for bullish traders. Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so. Given the recent sharp fall, the range-bound price action might be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase.
Nevertheless, it will still be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling and a sustained break below the trading range support before positioning for any further depreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|150.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.24
|Daily SMA50
|153.58
|Daily SMA100
|152.58
|Daily SMA200
|152.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.13
|Previous Daily Low
|150.13
|Previous Weekly High
|151.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.98
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
