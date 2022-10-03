- GBP/JPY gains traction for the fifth straight day and climbs to over a one-week high.
- UK government withdraws plan to scrap higher tax rate and boosts the British pound.
- Dovish BoJ continues to undermine the JPY and supports prospects for further gains.
The GBP/JPY cross builds on last week's strong recovery from its lowest level since February 2021 and scales higher for the fifth successive day on Monday. Spot prices, however, trim a part of the intraday gains to over a one-week high and retreat to mid-162.00s during the first half of the European session.
UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that his government will not go ahead with a plan to scrap a 45% rate of income tax. This helps ease concerns about the UK's ballooning public debt and provides a goodish lift to the British pound. Apart from this, the prevalent selling bias around the Japanese yen acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Bulls, however, struggle to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 100-day SMA. Despite an upward revision of the UK Q2 GDP print, a bleak economic outlook turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for sterling. This, in turn, fails to assist the GBP/JPY cross to capitalize on the move up and attracts some sellers near the 163.30 area.
Furthermore, Japan's finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday that the government stands ready to intervene in currency markets to prevent deeper losses in the domestic currency. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, might continue to offer some support to the safe-haven JPY and cap any meaningful gains for the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks should keep a lid on the JPY. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, any meaningful downfall could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|161.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.2
|Daily SMA50
|162.32
|Daily SMA100
|162.95
|Daily SMA200
|160.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.18
|Previous Daily Low
|159.44
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.8
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.5
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1200 as UK confirms tax U-turn
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.1200, off weekly highs in early Europe. GBP bulls assess the UK government's reversal to scrapping higher income tax rate cuts. The UK S&P Global final Manufacturing PMI shrank more than expected in September.
EUR/USD rises back above 0.9800 amid USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 0.9800 in the European session, helped by renewed US dollar weakness. Although the pair's further upside appears elusive amid the sluggish euro area PMIs and the deepening European energy crisis. Focus shifts to US ISM PMI.
Gold likely to extend range play around $1,660
Gold price is turning south once again after facing rejection at higher levels. The metal is defending gains amid a broadly weaker US dollar, risk-aversion. XAU/USD battle lines are well-defined around $1,660 ahead of key US events.
Crypto markets could trap bears soon
Bitcoin price seems to be consolidating and forecasts a tiny rally as it approaches the lower limit of the ongoing range tightening. This development could see altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, trigger a quick run-up as well.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.