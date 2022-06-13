GBP/JPY oscillates around 163.00 ahead of UK Employment data, the focus is on BOE and BOJ

- GBP/JPY is hovering around 163.00 ahead of the UK labor data.
- The show-stopper events this week will be interest rate policies from BOE and BOJ.
- A rate hike by 25 bps is expected by the BOE while the BOJ will stick to its ultra-loose policy.
The GBP/JPY pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 162.83-163.24 in the Asian session. A lackluster performance in the cross is backed by uncertainty over the release of the UK Employment data. The asset has remained in the negative trajectory from the last week, however, a minor bounce has been witnessed on Monday after hitting a low of 162.25.
Investors are awaiting the release of the UK Employment data, which is expected to improve marginally. The Claimant Count Change is expected to shift lower to -42.5k against the prior print of -56.9k. Also, the Unemployment Rate is likely to fall to 3.6% from the former figure of 3.7%. An improvement in the labor market data will underpin the pound bulls against the Japanese yen for a limited horizon. However, the attention-seeking events will be the monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
As per the Reuters poll, a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) is expected by the BOE, which will push the rates to 1.25%. Considering the momentum of price pressures in the UK zone, a rate hike is necessary, however, lower growth forecasts have left a little room for a quarter-to-a-percent bps only. Also, the economic activities in the UK area have underperformed in May. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slipped to -0.3% against the expectation of 0.2%. Also, the annual Manufacturing Production figure tumbled to 0.5 vs. 1.8% expected.
On the Japanese yen front, the BOJ is expected to stick to a prudent monetary policy despite advancing price pressures. The inflation rate in Japan's economy has increased above 2%, however, the price pressures are majorly dictated by soaring oil prices.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.03
|Today Daily Change
|-2.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52
|Today daily open
|165.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.26
|Daily SMA50
|162.47
|Daily SMA100
|159.23
|Daily SMA200
|156.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.2
|Previous Daily Low
|165.17
|Previous Weekly High
|168.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.91
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
