GBP/JPY: On the back foot around 134.40 amid Brexit, geopolitical uncertainty

- GBP/JPY stays under pressure below 100-DMA.
- Brexit, geopolitical tension negative affect market sentiment.
- UK PM Johnson skips press conference with Luxembourg PM, says the Brexit deal with the EU will take some work.
With no signs of abating risk-off, coupled with Brexit uncertainty, the GBP/JPY pair remains on the back foot around 134.40 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Not only the Houthi attack, popularly believed to be supported by Iran, but pessimism surrounding Brexit deal with the EU also weigh on the pair.
Leading media channels, ranging from the Washington Post to NBC, support the US claims that Iran was behind the deadly attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, adding to concerns of increased tension inside the Middle East and the Arab nations’ relations with the US.
Elsewhere, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson failed to deliver any results from his Luxembourg visit as the EU leaders keep demanding for details to support the UK PM’s request for no Irish backstop. Adding to the pessimism was Mr. Johnson’s absence at the press conference with the Luxembourgish counterpart, which in turn pushed Xavier Bettel to term the Brexit as a ‘nightmare’.
While no data is up for release from either the UK or Japan, trade/political/Brexit news will keep the market players entertained for the rest of the day.
Technical analysis
A daily closing above 100-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 135.16 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for late-July lows surrounding 135.70. Alternatively, a downside break below seven-day-old rising trend-line, at 133.20, could trigger fresh declines towards 133.00 and then to the 50-DMA level of 131.53.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session flirting with the 1.1000 handle
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). On Tuesday, the market will pay attention to the German ZEW survey.
GBP/USD: Bearish MACD highlights 2-week-old support-line for sellers
Following its pullback from 1.2507, GBP/USD has been on the sellers’ radar with the recent quotes being around 1.2430 amid initial Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair aims to revisit short-term rising trend-line.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.