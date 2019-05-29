GBP/JPY off lows, still in the red near multi-month lows

• UK political/Brexit uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.
• The JPY benefits from reviving safe-haven demand and adds to the pressure.
• Traders now seemed reluctant to place bearish bets amid oversold conditions.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly reversed an early dip to sub-138.00 level, or fresh multi-month lows, albeit struggled to extend the intraday bounce and remained in the negative territory.
The recent UK political uncertainty, coupled with growing concerns about a no-deal Brexit - amid speculations that a pro-Brexit hardliner might replace the outgoing PM Theresa May, turned out to be one of the key factors that kept exerting some downward pressure on the British Pound.
The cross extended its recent bearish trajectory and was further pressurized by a pickup in the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand, which benefitted from a fresh round of selloff in equity markets and lingering fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions.
The downside, however, remained cushioned in absence of any UK political/negative Brexit headlines and absent relevant market moving economic releases. Moreover, investors now seemed to refrain from placing fresh bearish bets amid highly oversold conditions on short-term charts.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a modest rebound or some near-term consolidation before traders again start positioning for a fresh leg of depreciating move in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|138.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.73
|Daily SMA50
|143.96
|Daily SMA100
|143.9
|Daily SMA200
|144.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.03
|Previous Daily Low
|138.28
|Previous Weekly High
|141.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.51
|Previous Monthly High
|147.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
