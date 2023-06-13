GBP/JPY moves towards cycle highs amid labour market data from the UK

- GBP/JPY soared to a fresh cycle high, rising to a daily high of 176.80, last seen in January 2016.
- Hot labor-market figures from the UK fuel hawkish BoE bets.
- Rising UK yields favour the Sterling.
On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY rose to a new cycle high of 176.72, gaining more than 1.20% as hot labour-market data from the UK fueled a rally of the British bond yields as markets expect a more hawkish stance by the Bank of England (BoE). On the other hand, the Yen weakened against most of its European rivals as policy divergence weighs on the Japanese currency.
Hot labour-market figures from the UK made British yields rally
The UK Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of those claiming jobless benefits contracted by 9.6K in May from its previous measure of 46.7 K. Moreover, the unemployment rate slightly decreased to 3.8% vs the 4% expected in the 3 months prior to April, while average earnings, including and excluding bonuses, accelerated during the same period. In that sense, falling unemployment and accelerating wage inflation fueled hawkish bets for the BoE and provided a boost in the arm for Sterling.
That being said, Governor Andrew Bailey stated on Tuesday that “The labor hoarding is going on because of the tight market, and firms are reluctant to make people redundant.” Regarding inflation, “Food inflation is taking a lot longer to come down than we expected,” and he expects inflation to come down but that it may take longer than anticipated.
Regarding the next meetings: WIRP suggests a 25 bp hike is fully priced in, with nearly 15% odds of a larger 50 bps move. Hikes are priced in for August, September, and November, which would see the policy rate peak near 5.5%. In that sense, the hawkish bets were reflected in rising UK yields. The 10-year bond yield rises to 4.47%, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.93% and the 5-year yield at 4.56%, all three seeing increases of from 2% to 4%.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the GBP/JPY maintains a bullish outlook for the short term, but indicators reached overbought conditions suggesting that a downward technical correction may be on the horizon as the cross trades in multi-year highs since mid-May. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose above 70.00 (overbought), and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in positive territory.
If the GBP/JPY clears the 176.80 area, the pair could see a more pronounced move towards the psychological mark at 177.00 and the 177.50 zone. On the other hand, in case the cross corrects to the downside, support levels line up at the 174.50 area and below the psychological mark at 174.00, at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 173.40.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|176.74
|Today Daily Change
|2.10
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|174.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|173.17
|Daily SMA50
|169.84
|Daily SMA100
|165.69
|Daily SMA200
|164.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|175.77
|Previous Daily Low
|174.36
|Previous Weekly High
|175.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.67
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|174.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|175.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|174.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|173.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|172.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|175.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|176.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.