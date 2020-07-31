GBP/JPY moves back above 138.00 mark, highest since June 9

- GBP/JPY gains traction for the fifth consecutive session on Friday.
- The GBP bulls seemed unaffected by renewed lockdown in the UK.
- Receding demand for the safe-haven JPY remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross jumped to over 1-1/2-month tops during the mid-European session, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 138.00 round-figure mark.
The cross added to this week's positive move and gained some strong follow-through traction on Friday, marking the fifth consecutive day of a positive move. The uptick was supported by a combination of supporting factors – the strong bid tone surrounding the British pound and receding demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The sterling maintained its bullish bias on the last trading day of the week and seemed rather unaffected by new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England. The UK government imposed a tougher lockdown in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire after the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
On the other hand, a modest pickup in the US equity futures undermined demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the GBP/JPY cross and was seen as one of the key factors behind the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross has been trending higher along a one-month-old ascending channel. Given that the GBP has shown little signs of bullish exhaustion, the momentum should lift the cross towards the channel resistance, currently near the 138.60 region. Nevertheless, the cross remains on track to post strong gains for the second consecutive week, also marking the fifth week of a positive move in the previous six.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|137.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.35
|Daily SMA50
|134.67
|Daily SMA100
|133.55
|Daily SMA200
|137.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.39
|Previous Daily Low
|136.07
|Previous Weekly High
|136.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.