GBP/JPY: Mildly bid around mid 150.00s amid risk-on mood

- GBP/JPY bulls take a breather after the quote rose the most in a month.
- Covid woes, Brexit jitters and downbeat PMIs battle vaccine optimism.
- UK calls for emergency G7 video-conferencing to tackle the Taliban issue.
- Light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
GBP/JPY edges higher around 150.50 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cross-currency pair rose the most since late July the previous day amid improving market sentiment.
Vaccine news joined hopes of further easy money policies to back the risk-on mood on Monday. However, a lack of major catalysts and geopolitical fears seem to challenge the bulls of late.
Not only the US Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to Moderna–BioNTech vaccine but the UK’s readiness to order 35.00 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster shot also portrays the vaccine optimism. With the Delta covid variant spreading faster, an increased pace of jabbing becomes necessary to reject another round of pandemic-led long lockdowns.
Elsewhere, preliminary activity numbers of August also portrayed the need for sustained easy money policies as the latest figures from Japan and the UK eased from the previous readouts while staying into the growth territory, meaning above 50.00. With this, the Bank of England (BOE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may have another reason to reject the tapering chatters.
It’s worth noting that Sky News recently came out with the letter from No10 calling for an emergency video-conference meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) members over the Taliban issue. The letter signals the UK’s dislike for the Taliban’s recapturing of power in Afghanistan and is likely pushing the US to act.
Also on the negative side could be the Brexit jitters suggesting 80,000 EU nationals may be forced to leave the UK as the deadline for applying the British status expired.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.17% after the Wall Street benchmarks impressed investors with an upbeat start to the week.
Looking forward, a light calendar will keep GBP/JPY traders directed towards qualitative factors, like coronavirus, Taliban, Brexit and central banks, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although a one-month-old ascending support line near 149.20, followed by the 200-DMA level near 148.50, restricts the GBP/JPY pair’s short-term downside, bulls remain baffled below the early August bottom near 151.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|149.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152
|Daily SMA50
|152.57
|Daily SMA100
|152.68
|Daily SMA200
|148.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.89
|Previous Daily Low
|149.19
|Previous Weekly High
|152.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.19
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
