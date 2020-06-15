GBP/JPY meets resistance at a significant zone on the daily chart

- GBP is in a lull today after no real news from Boris Johnson's meeting with the EU commission materialised.
- The price found some resistance ahead of 140.00 as the 200 Simple Moving Average held firm.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Sterling has not been very volatile in the session after there was no real news from the meeting between UK PM Boris Johnson and the EU commission on Brexit. At the end of last week, GBP was one of the worst performers as a wave of USD strength kicked in and the pound sold-off due to Brexit uncertainties.
The yen has been acting as a safe haven but as the equities sell-off began it held up much better than most of the G10 counterparts against the USD tirade.
Looking at the chart below, the price met some strong resistance at the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). This level also matched with the 61.8% Fibonacci zone which added to the strength of the level.
The Relative Strength Index was also looking overbought and the price could have needed a retracement in either case. The MACD signal lines have crossed over and the price could keep moving lower as the histogram looks like it might be turning red too.
If the stock market keeps moving lower over the week and the Brexit negotiation get worse there could be more downside to come from this pair. But as with anything Boris could work a wonder deal as he did with Irish PM Leo Varadkar in a previous round of talks.
Additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|134.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.19
|Daily SMA50
|133.58
|Daily SMA100
|135.67
|Daily SMA200
|137.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.05
|Previous Daily Low
|133.8
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.