GBP/JPY looks to approach 184.00 after the UK mixed employment data

- GBP/JPY strengthens after the release of moderate jobs data from the UK.
- Employment Change declined; the ILO Unemployment Rate and Claimant Count Change are up.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s hawkish statement could limit the depreciation of the Japanese Yen (JPY).
GBP/JPY trades higher around 183.70 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is experiencing upward support after the release of employment data from the United Kingdom (UK).
The Office for National Statistics has reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) for the month of July stood at 4.3%, which is slightly up from the previous reading of 4.2% but in line with market expectations.
However, there were disappointing figures regarding Employment Change for July, which saw a decline of 207,000 jobs compared to a 66,000 decrease in the previous reading. This was worse than the anticipated drop of 185,000 jobs.
On the positive side, Claimant Count Change for August improved to 0.9K, a decrease from the previous 29K figure.
On Monday, Bank of England’s (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann expressed that it is premature for the central bank to halt its interest rate adjustments. She further emphasized that it is preferable for the central bank to lean toward raising rates too aggressively rather than stopping prematurely. These hawkish remarks from BoE policymakers could potentially support the British Pound (GBP) and provide support for the GBP/JPY pair.
On the opposite side, Bank of Japan's Governor Kazuo Ueda made a hawkish statement in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper during the weekend. Governor Ueda indicated that the Japanese central bank is edging closer to the possibility of reversing its negative interest rate policy, which contributed support in underpinning the Japanese Yen (JPY).
The policymaker stated that there could be a change in the negative interest rates set by the Japanese central bank through the end of the year. The recent economic data from Japan supports the notion that the Bank of Japan is making progress toward achieving its 2% annual inflation target.
Market players will now observe the monthly UK Gross Domestic Product (MoM) and Manufacturing Production for July due on Wednesday, seeking trading opportunities in the GBP/JPY pair.
GBP/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|183.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.85
|Daily SMA50
|183.13
|Daily SMA100
|178.82
|Daily SMA200
|170.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.28
|Previous Daily Low
|182.68
|Previous Weekly High
|185.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.07
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
